Third of young adults in England still without first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A third of young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

Some 66.4% of people aged 18 to 29 had received a first dose as of July 18, according to estimates from NHS England – meaning 33.6% are likely to be unjabbed.

This is the equivalent of around 2.9 million adults under 30.

An estimated 71.9% of women aged 25 to 29 have had a first dose, compared with only 65.0% of men.

And among 18-24 year-olds, while 68.2% of women are estimated to have received one dose, only 60.0% of men have done so.

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose since June 17 – more than a month before the latest snapshot of vaccinations by age.

The slow take-up among young adults is also continuing to have an impact on the overall rate of vaccinations in England.

As of July 21, 39.0 million first doses had been delivered in England – the equivalent of 87.7% of the adult population.

This is up 0.7 percentage points from 87.0% a week earlier.

Take-up of first doses among older age groups has levelled off in recent weeks, settling at around 94% of people aged 80 and over, 99% of 70 to 79-year-olds, 98% of 60-69 year-olds and 95% of 50 to 59-year-olds.