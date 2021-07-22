Public urged to line the streets for funeral of PCSO Julia James

The daughter of PCSO Julia James has called on the community to “come together once more” as her mother is laid to rest.

A funeral service is being held at Canterbury Cathedral on Thursday following a procession, with members of the public invited to line the streets near where the officer lived.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

The death sparked a huge murder investigation involving dozens of officers from all over the country.

The funeral procession will pass through the village of Aylesham, near where Ms James lived.

Floral tributes to the popular officer were left near her family home following her death (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“There will be a small private wake however the Ratling will be open for those wishing to have a drink in my Mum’s memory and have kindly offered to open early and show the service on their big screen should anyone wish to see it.”

Those attending the service in Canterbury at 12pm have been asked to wear blue in a nod to Ms James’s many years of service to Kent Police.

Ms Coles is expected to read a poem at the service, with temporary Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss speaking on behalf of the police force.