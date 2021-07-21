More than 100 e-scooters seized as police urge riders to follow rules

A police force has seized more than 100 e-scooters during the first half of the year, and promised ongoing action to combat rule-breakers.

West Midlands Police stressed that the only place a privately owned e-scooter could be used was on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

As well as confirming that 106 e-scooters were seized in its area between January and June, the force said further work to tackle illegal riders would address concerns around users putting others at risk.

E-scooters seized by West Midlands Police in the Aston area of Birmingham in June (West Midlands Police/PA)

Although e-scooters are legally available to buy, it is against the law to ride a privately owned one in public places including roads, parks or pavements.

VOI e-scooters being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell are legal, but can only be ridden legally in places where people can use bicycles such as roads and cycle lanes.

Sergeant Jon Butler, of the West Midlands Police road harm prevention team, said: “The scheme being trialled has ensured there is an alternative and more environmentally friendly way to travel.

#ESCOOTERS | We've seized well over 100 e-scooters as part of our ongoing work to tackle illegal riders across the West Midlands. We've taken action in response to your concerns around users breaking the law and putting others at risk. Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/nxgWIXu7eW — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 21, 2021

“However, e-scooters can be very dangerous if people use them illegally and dangerously.

“We want people to feel safe in our towns and cities and we’ll continue to take action against those who ignore the rules.”

The West Midlands Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil said: “I’m concerned the Government has got itself in a mess with e-scooters.

“There doesn’t seem to be a consistent, clear message for people to follow.

“I’d urge anyone who rents an e-scooter, as part of the trials taking place in our region, to do so safely, wearing a helmet and sticking to the roads and cycle lanes.

“Anyone who buys a private e-scooter should only ride it on private land with the owner’s permission.

“I’m grateful to West Midlands Police for taking tough action and for engaging with those riding them and educating them on the rules.