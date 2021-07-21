Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,163 new cases in the seven days to July 17 – the equivalent of 1,577.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 831.2 in the seven days to July 10.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 905.8 to 1,394.5, with 1,966 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 677.0 to 1,198.4, with 2,365 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Redcar & Cleveland (up from 831.2 to 1,577.1)

Copeland (489.9 to 1,088.2)

Stockton-on-Tees (677.0 to 1,198.4)

Middlesbrough (905.8 to 1,394.5)

Great Yarmouth (251.7 to 734.9)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10.