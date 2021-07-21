Johnny Rotten tells High Court disputed band agreement ‘smacks of slave labour’

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has said that an agreement at the centre of a High Court dispute between him and his ex-bandmates “smacks of slave labour”.

Former drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones are suing the punk group’s ex-lead singer, real name John Lydon, to allow their songs to be used in TV drama Pistol, which is directed by Danny Boyle and due to air next year.

The six-part series, which is being made by Disney, is based on a 2016 memoir by Mr Jones called Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Paul Cook arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London with his wife Jeni (Yui Mok/PA)

But Mr Lydon, who has previously told the Sunday Times he thinks the series is the “most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”, argues that licences cannot be granted without his consent.

Giving evidence at the Rolls Building in London on Wednesday, Mr Lydon said the Sex Pistols have so far managed to agree how to conduct their business with “unanimity”.

In a witness statement before the court, he said: “The BMA has never been applied in anything we have ever done since 1998.

“It also seems completely unnecessary because there is no point in me being here or ever was if it is the case that I can just be completely outvoted by the vested interests of all in one management camp … and there is no way around that.

“That is like a total trap or prison and my fear is that they’re demanding that I agree to sign over the rights to a drama documentary that I am not allowed any access to.

“To me that smacks of some kind of slave labour.”

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, said the Sex Pistols have previously conducted their business with ‘unanimity’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is infuriating to me. It has always been that with regard to all decisions about the Sex Pistols music and imagery, that they are unanimous.”

Edmund Cullen QC, representing Mr Jones and Mr Cook, suggested to Mr Lydon that his reference to “slave labour” is a sign of “how deeply you regret having signed the BMA”.

The barrister also said: “Given that you regard it as slave labour, you will do whatever it takes to try and get out of it.

“You will do whatever it takes up to and including giving false evidence.”

Mr Lydon replied: “False evidence? I’m sorry, how? Where?”

He also said: “I don’t think the BMA applies and so I would resist that. I didn’t ask for this court case, it was brought to me, so I will naturally defend myself.”

Mr Lydon said he cannot understand legal documents and that they “terrify” him, adding: “It’s obvious that I didn’t understand what the BMA was.”

He said it has “never come up” before in their years of working together and added: “Unanimity is what has made this band as a business tick over.”

The Sex Pistols sign a new recording contract with A&M Records outside Buckingham Palace – (L to R) Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, bass player Sid Vicious and the band’s manager, Malcolm McLaren (PA)

In evidence on Tuesday, Mr Cook accepted that the Sex Pistols were probably “gone for good” after he and Mr Jones took legal action.

Last week, Mr Jones told the court that he thinks Mr Lydon is “a total dick”, but added: “This is not about slagging anyone off in this TV series at all.”

Mr Jones and Mr Cook’s barrister Mr Cullen has previously told the court that his clients’ claim is against Mr Lydon alone.