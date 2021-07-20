Sir Sean Connery tartan tribute to debut at this year’s Dressed to Kilt

A new Sir Sean Connery tartan in tribute to the late James Bond actor will be unveiled this weekend at the Dressed to Kilt fashion show in New York.

The popular event returns after a coronavirus-related hiatus last year and will be held at Long Island’s Mill Neck Manor on Saturday night.

During the show, which was originally co-founded by Connery, he will be honoured with a new tartan specially designed for the actor with input from his family.

Sir Sean Connery, with wife Micheline, donning full Highland dress (PA)

The kilt’s debut will be modelled on the runway by Sir Sean’s granddaughters, Natasha and Samara Connery.

Scottish tartan designer Mark Gibson helped work on the look with his wife Lady Micheline Connery, son Stephane Connery and his granddaughters.