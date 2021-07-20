National Insurance rise expected to fund social care – reports

A Conservative manifesto pledge is reportedly due to be broken through the raising of National Insurance to fund social care.

The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Boris Johnson was expected to announce plans to raise National Insurance payments by one percentage point for employers and employees to raise £10 billion a year to help support the ageing population.

And on Monday the PM declined to rule out the prospect of tax rises to pay for his long-awaited social care plan.

But despite saying he did not recognise reports in the newspapers, business minister Paul Scully told Sky News: “We’ll see what happens in terms of when we announce our details on social care.”

The Prime Minister said he would soon set out how to respond to the challenge of the cost of social care, two years since he used his first speech as Prime Minister to promise to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared”.

Reports have suggested a plan is imminent, with the Prime Minister said to have concluded more tax will be needed.

But shadow economic secretary Pat McFadden said paying for social care must be fair to all income groups and all ages.

The Labour MP told Sky News: “There’s been a social care problem in the country for many, many years. We know we’ve got to fix it, the Covid pandemic has shown us the problems in the system, and we understand that’s got to be paid for.

“One: does it really fix the problem in social care? And secondly, is it fair to people of all ages, and all income groups?”

Paul Johnson, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told The Times: “Funding social care just from National Insurance would be very inequitable. It would be a continuation of a long-term policy of hitting those of working age while protecting pensioners even for something designed to benefit people well over pension age. It’s a question of fairness.”

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Johnson was asked whether the 2019 Tory election manifesto commitment not to raise income tax or national insurance remained in place.

The Prime Minister sidestepped the question but said the problem of social care had “bedevilled governments for at least three decades”.

“All I can say is we’ve waited three decades, you’re just going to have to wait a little bit longer,” he said.