Martin tells Johnson there can be ‘no pre-determined outcome’ on legacy

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson there can be “no pre-determined outcome” over proposals to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders spoke by telephone on Tuesday, during which plans announced in Westminster last week to introduce a statute of limitations on crimes committed during the Northern Ireland conflict were raised.

The legislation would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, and would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles.

An Irish Government statement said: “The Taoiseach raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British Government’s proposals.

“He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently under way.”