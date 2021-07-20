In Video: Texas home in ruins after huge explosion

UK NewsPublished:

The cause of the blast in a Dallas suburb is still being investigated.

In Video: Texas home in ruins after huge explosion

Six people were injured when a house in Dallas was destroyed in an explosion.

Two other homes on either side were also damaged in Monday’s blast in the suburb of Plano.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News