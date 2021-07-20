Ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson takes seat in House of Lords

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has taken her seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.

Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in which she swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

She was flanked by supporters Lord Keen of Elie, the former Advocate General for Scotland, and Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, who recently announced he was stepping down as director of the Scottish Conservatives to advise the Prime Minister on the Union.

Her title comes from the village in Fife where she grew up and her parents still live, according to the party.

The 42-year-old, who served as an MSP from 2011 to 2021 and stood down as leader in August 2019, is the fifth former Scottish leader to be appointed to the Lords.

She has said her role will involve “making sure all UK-wide laws are fit for purpose” and that her areas of particular interest include gambling reform, end-of-life choices, and “reforming the House of Lords into a democratic chamber”.

Earlier this month, Lady Davidson said there is “not a chance” she will become Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next Scottish Secretary, and commitments to her family mean she will not take on any “big jobs” until her son is in school.