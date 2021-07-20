Charles visits Isles of Scilly as controversy continues over Harry’s memoir

The Prince of Wales was all smiles during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, as the fallout from the Duke of Sussex’s memoirs continued.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by beaming schoolchildren when they arrived at the Five Islands Academy, as royal aides contemplated the possible disclosures in Harry’s tell-all book.

The duke has promised to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Charles and Camilla on the Isles of Scilly (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Senior royals were reportedly only told about the memoirs shortly before Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, announced the deal on Monday, and behind-the-scenes assurances about its content are likely to be sought by royal aides.

Royal author Penny Junor said: “The family must be despairing, this is a man who they all love and he seems to be doing his best to embarrass and damage his family.

“I think it’s a bit early to be writing a proper memoir, I imagine it is self justification and it’s exploring himself, and finding himself, but it’s going to be, I suspect, at other people’s expense.”

The Prince of Wales meets children at Five Islands Academy School (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When the couple were met by children holding flowers, the prince asked them: “Are you going to show us your flowers. They are splendid. Well done,” and his wife said: “Absolutely beautiful.”