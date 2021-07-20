Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew reach space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos reached the edge of space after taking off on Blue Origin’s first human flight.

The Amazon founder blasted off in the sub-orbital New Shepard rocket from Texas, on Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

He entered space with his brother Mark, female astronaut Wally Funk, 82, who trained in 1961 but never went to space, as well as the company’s first customer, Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing.

Astronauts experienced three to four minutes of zero-gravity and travelled above the Karman Line, which is considered to be the boundary of space.

After the launch the crew could be heard cheering and shouting “woohoo”.

The booster that blasted the group of four into space before separating successfully landed back on Earth shortly after lift-off.

Shortly after the soft landing, a voice that appeared to be that of Jeff Bezos could be heard saying: “Best day ever.”

When asked by mission control how he was, his brother Mark said: “I am unbelievably good.”

The mission comes days after Sir Richard Branson flew into space on Virgin Galactic, and aimed to reach an altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometres), more than 10 miles (16 kilometres) higher than Sir Richard’s ride on July 11.