US warns travellers against heading to the UK over ‘very high’ Covid cases

American citizens have been warned against travel to the UK over spiralling coronavirus cases.

The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance – “Level 4: Very High” – on Monday, warning that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued the update on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended mask-wearing and social distancing laws, while reopening nightclubs.

Americans were told to “avoid travel to the United Kingdom” but advised to make sure they are fully vaccinated if travel is essential.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the guidance added.

The UK joins nations including Brazil, South Africa and the Netherlands on Level 4.