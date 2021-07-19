UK accuses China of state-backed ‘cyber sabotage’

The UK has accused the Chinese government of being behind “systematic cyber sabotage” following a hacking attack which affected a quarter of a million servers around the world.

The attacks, which took place in early 2021, targeted Microsoft Exchange servers.

Officials said the attack was highly likely to enable “large-scale espionage”, including acquiring personal information and intellectual property.

“The Chinese Government must end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held account if it does not,” he said.

Officials said that at the time of the attack, the UK quickly provided advice and recommended actions to those affected and Microsoft said that by end of March, 92% of customers had patched against the vulnerability.

A group known as Hafnium compromised Microsoft Exchange, allowing it further access into the IT networks of victims.

NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester said: “The attack on Microsoft Exchange servers is another serious example of a malicious act by Chinese state-backed actors in cyberspace.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and alongside our partners we will not hesitate to call it out when we see it.”

The UK is also attributing the Chinese ministry of state security as being behind activity known by cyber security experts as “APT40” and “APT31”.

The APT40 group has been blamed for activities including targeting maritime industries and naval defence contractors.

The UK alongside its allies has attributed the widespread hack of Microsoft Exchange Server to Chinese state-backed actors. China must end this reckless cyber sabotage, and we will continue to expose it. https://t.co/sbibG9sxNT — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) July 19, 2021

APT31 has been accused of targeting government entities, including the Finnish parliament, and political figures.

The European Union joined the UK in blaming the attacks on hackers based in China, although it did not explicitly link them to the Chinese state.

EU high representative Josep Borrell said: “The compromise and exploitation of the Microsoft Exchange server undermined the security and integrity of thousands of computers and networks worldwide, including in the member states and EU institutions.

“It allowed access to a significant number of hackers that have continued to exploit the compromise to date.