Temperatures to soar to 33C this week after extreme heat warning

Temperatures are set to soar to sweltering highs this week after the Met Office issued an unprecedented heat warning.

Parts of the UK could reach 33C (91.4F) between Tuesday and Thursday, which is hotter than top European holiday destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife.

The mercury will remain above 31C (87.8F) during the week, with forecasters suggesting the next few days could be the hottest of the year.

It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever “amber extreme heat warning”.

Another warm start to Tuesday morning with strong sunshine burning off any early mist. Cloudier in the far north and east. Temperatures rising quickly with an Extreme Heat Warning issued.

The warning – which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast – covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England, and will remain in force until the end of Thursday.

Forecasters have warned people to stay out of the sun during the afternoon, close their curtains to keep living rooms cool, stay out of direct sunlight and drink water.

Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert, warning members of the public to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “We have an amber extreme heat warning in place until Thursday.

“Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C (89.6F), even reaching 33C (91.4F) in isolated spots across southern England, so very warm for many.

“Even the more cooler areas will see temperatures in the twenties while other places could see some thundery showers.”

The mercury may hit 33C this week (Steve Parsons/PA)

He added: “I’d say people should stay out of the midday sun, apply sunscreen when outside, be wary of any health issues you may have and make sure to stay hydrated.