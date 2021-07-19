Nightclubs open their doors at midnight as excited dancers return

Excited revellers described the midnight reopening of nightclubs as “like New Year” as they queued up for their first night out dancing since the start of the pandemic.

Some said they had “missed the buzz” of being out while others admitted they were already bored of queueing and needed the toilet.

It comes as the remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on Monday, allowing venues such as nightclubs to finally welcome back patrons.

Fundraiser Chloe Waite, 37, who was first in the queue, said the occasion was “something we’re going to remember for a long time.”

“It’s going to be a special night,” she told the PA news agency.

“For me this is a New Year’s-type event and something we’re going to remember for a long, long time and we might not get the opportunity for a while.”

Revellers in Leeds were excited to be out and about again (Ioannis Alexopoulos/PA)

“I’m so excited I’ve been waiting for this for so long… basically since we locked down,” he said.

“I love going to clubs and I love meeting random people. You make great friends and you couldn’t do that until tonight.”

He added: “I’ve been here for an hour, I’m really keen.”

Egg nightclub in London welcomed people back inside after the final legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at midnight (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One woman, who gave her name as Dolores Frankenstein, said: “I’m a bit open-minded as to how it’s going to be.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be good, it might not be. It might be quiet, it might be busy, (but) I think it’ll be a bit overwhelming to be around so many people again.”

She added: “I’m a bit bored of queuing already.”

(Left to right) Chloe Waite, Gabriel Wildsmith and Alex Clarke queue up outside a nightclub in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We’re so keen, it’s been so many months, too many months so I’m just glad to be back.

“I’ve missed the buzz of being in the queue going into a club.”

Little over an hour after the first guests entered, others were offered water and told by security members to sober up opposite the venue.

A police van outside Egg nightclub in London as police talk to security (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actor Alex Clarke, 40, said: “There’s a bit of apprehension and uncertainty about the protocols.

“But as long as everyone is sensible then it’ll be alright.”

Kevin Ally, 45, who works in professional services, said: “I think we’re over-analysing it, it’s going to be awesome.

“There’s zero concern. The only concern is why we haven’t been here for a year and a half. It’s been a very long time since we’ve been out.