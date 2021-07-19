Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set

At least 430 migrants crossed to the UK on small boats on Monday – a new single-day record.
The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses numbers of crossings, has compiled a list of five days in the last two years when a new record was set.
– July 19, 2021: 430 people reach the UK
Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.
The Home Office said that overall at least 430 people arrived in various places after travelling aboard 14 boats.
– September 2, 2020: 416 people reach the UK
In the House of Commons Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions over the Government’s handling of the issue of small boat crossings.
– August 6, 2020: 235 people reach the UK
Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what was then the highest numbers on record.
In one incident, Border Force apprehended 15 people who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.
At least 202 migrants managed to cross to Britain in a surge of 20 boats on July 30.
The arrivals said they were from a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Ertitrean, Chad, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian, and Mali.
– July 12, 2020: 180 people reach the UK
At least 180 migrants were able to cross the English Channel to the UK, among more than 380 migrants who attempted the crossing, the rest being intercepted by French authorities.