Johnson loosens isolation rules for a ‘small number’ of critical workers

Isolation rules will be relaxed for a “small number” of fully-vaccinated critical workers who are identified as a close contact of a coronavirus case, Boris Johnson has announced after coming under sustained pressure over the “pingdemic”.

The Prime Minister resisted pressure on Monday to announce a more wide-reaching change to the rules as he addressed the public from his own quarantine on so-called “freedom day”.

He defended the timing of lifting most coronavirus restrictions despite cases soaring but warned nightclubs and other venues with large crowds would need to make full vaccination a requirement of entry from the end of September.