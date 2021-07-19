In Pictures: Party time for some as restrictions lifted on ‘freedom day’

People queued to get into nightclubs as the remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at midnight.

Excited revellers eager for a dance described the midnight reopening as “like New Year”.

A DJ playing music at Bar Fibre in Leeds (Ioannis Alexopoulos/PA)

People were ready to enjoy a night out again (Ioannis Alexopoulos/PA)

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on most public transport, while limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.

Commuters, some not wearing face masks, on a train (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at Bond Street Underground station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In the capital, the Tower of London reopened after its longest closure since the Second World War.

Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towell open the West Door at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A march towards the West Door at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Friends Poppy and Shannon, both aged 20, head towards the departure gate at Glasgow Airport after checking in for their flight to Ibiza (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social-distancing rules have governed people’s lives for more than a year in one form or another.

However, the lifting of the rules in England meant plenty of people could gather to greet the Prince of Wales on a visit to Exeter Cathedral.