In Pictures: Party time for some as restrictions lifted on ‘freedom day’

People queued to get into nightclubs as the remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at midnight.
Excited revellers eager for a dance described the midnight reopening as “like New Year”.
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on most public transport, while limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.
In the capital, the Tower of London reopened after its longest closure since the Second World War.
Social-distancing rules have governed people’s lives for more than a year in one form or another.
However, the lifting of the rules in England meant plenty of people could gather to greet the Prince of Wales on a visit to Exeter Cathedral.