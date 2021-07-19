Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

UK NewsPublished:

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall.

Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

A pair of daredevils have set a new Guinness World Record for the number of high and low fives completed during a single skydive.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall at Langar Airfield in Nottingham – beating the required mark by two.

The attempt at the record, which had not previously been taken on, was set up by sanitiser brand Carex to mark the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England on Monday.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt with their Guinness World Records certificate
Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high or low fives during their skydive (David Parry/PA)

Sameen Kenway, Carex senior brand manager, said: “This particular record title has never been attempted before so we are thrilled to have achieved it in partnership with Emily and Josh.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News