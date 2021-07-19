Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

A pair of daredevils have set a new Guinness World Record for the number of high and low fives completed during a single skydive.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall at Langar Airfield in Nottingham – beating the required mark by two.

The attempt at the record, which had not previously been taken on, was set up by sanitiser brand Carex to mark the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England on Monday.

Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high or low fives during their skydive (David Parry/PA)