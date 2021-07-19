Charles and Camilla to visit Exeter as coronavirus restrictions lifted

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Exeter Cathedral on the day most legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England.

Charles, who is patron of the Exeter Cathedral Development Appeal, and Camilla will learn about the restoration of the ancient place of worship.

The couple will also meet community groups including Devon Wildlife Trust, Exeter City Community Trust and the Met Office, which works with the cathedral and Exeter University on climate change research.

Exeter Cathedral is being restored (David Davies/PA)

Monday has been dubbed “freedom day” as most legal coronavirus restrictions in England have been lifted by the Government as it moves to Step 4 of its pandemic recovery road map.

For the first time since March 2020, the two-metre rule is no longer being enforced.