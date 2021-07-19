11 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Westminster

Scotland Yard said 11 people have been arrested amid an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Westminster, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called “freedom day”.

Protesters held signs and chanted “freedom” as they gathered in Parliament Square on Monday after almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

The Metropolitan Police said, shortly after 3pm, that officers continued to respond to the demonstration in central London and that 11 people had been arrested for a variety of offences.

Anti-vaccination protesters hold a demonstration in Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

Footage posted on social media shows some protestors clashing with officers in the middle of the road on Parliament Street near Westminster Underground station, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered.

Bottles were thrown in the director of officers, many of whom were wearing helmets, as scuffles broke out and demonstrators shouted abuse at police in sweltering temperatures in the capital.

A woman is led away by police (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Earlier on Monday, protesters spilled out of the square and into the road in front of the Houses of Parliament, bringing traffic to a standstill and leading officers to urge those involved to move out of the road.