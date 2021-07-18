Blair calls for an end to quarantine for the double-jabbed

Tony Blair has called on ministers to drop the requirement for people who are fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former prime minister said the the current system was “not rational” and was in danger of losing public support.

“We’re at risk of moving in two contradictory directions,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One

While most lockdown restrictions in England are being lifted on Monday, the Government has said the rules on self-isolating will remain in place until August 16.

At that point people who are double-jabbed or are under the age of 18 with be able to take a test rather than having to quarantine at home.

Mr Blair said he understood why people were now choosing to delete the NHS Covid app from their mobile phones rather than risk getting pinged.

“If I’m not pinged I’m able to go into a pub, order a drink, mix with people without any restrictions whatever. In another part of the woods if I’m pinged, even though I’m testing and I’m vaccinated, I’ve got to go into isolation.”

Mr Blair said Boris Johnson should not be having to self-isolate after he met with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has since tested positive.

“I don’t want the Prime Minister of the country to be in isolation at the moment. I need him at his desk doing his job,” he said.