What the papers say – July 17

Saturday’s papers are led by double-jabbed travellers from France being told they must continue to quarantine when restrictions ease on other amber list destinations.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Times report on “holiday chaos” following the announcement, while The Guardian says the move comes in response to concerns over the prevalence of the Beta variant in France.
Meanwhile, The Independent, FT Weekend and i weekend lead with concerns from global health experts that the expected mass lifting of coronavirus restrictions on July 19 poses a “threat to the world”.
The Daily Mirror says soaring Covid infections in England have led to fears the country could be thrown back into lockdown in “as little as five weeks”.
The Daily Express and Daily Star report the UK is set to sizzle in 32C temperatures.
The Sun says heatwave barbecues could be under threat after the NHS Test and Trace app forced thousands of meat factory staff off work.