Pressure builds on PM to award long-awaited pay rise to NHS workers

Pressure is increasing on the Government to award a long-awaited pay rise for NHS workers​ before Parliament breaks up for the summer recess next week.

Unison said it is now more than 100 days since the wage increase was due and almost a year since the union appealed to the Prime Minister ​to grant staff a £2,000 rise.

It said health staff are ​increasingly worried that ministers will not announce an NHS pay rise before ​MPs go on their summer break.

More than 30,000 health workers have now signed an open letter calling on the Prime Minister to pay.

In May, health workers across Scotland accepted a pay rise from the Scottish Government that is worth at least 4% for most staff.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “It’s in Boris Johnson’s gift to grant staff a fair deal. Yet he’s still making them wait.

“It’s 320 days since Unison wrote to Boris Johnson asking for a £2,000 increase for every NHS worker, but health workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland still don’t know what they’ll get.

“Staff who’ve done so much during the pandemic are being treated as an afterthought while MPs head off on their holidays, and infections are rising which means pressure is piling back on the whole health team once again.