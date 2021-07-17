Met Office predicts hottest day of the year on Saturday

The UK is expected to record the hottest day of the year on Saturday – and forecasters believe it will be even warmer on Sunday.

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C in England and possibly in parts of Northern Ireland, which would beat the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

But temperatures could reach 33C in England and south Wales on Sunday as the summer heatwave continues.

Sunbathers enjoy the weather in New Brighton, Wirral, on what could be the hottest day of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “We have got quite an extended hot spell of weather to come through the next several days lasting much of this week, nighttime temperatures will be in the high teens Celsius and daytime temperatures will be in the high twenties or low thirties.

“It’s going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week.”

The heatwave is breaking records across all of the UK, as the highest temperature of the year was reached across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on Friday, and looks to be beaten again on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands flock to Bournemouth beach, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

For London and the South East to record a heatwave, temperatures must exceed 28C for at least three days, while this drops to 27C in the Midlands and 26C in the South West.

In Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Devon and Cornwall and the North East, it is 25C.

A sunbather lounges on a deck chair in Green Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Met Office is working closely with Public Health England over the weekend and has warned people to stay hydrated, not to leave children or pets in cars, and apply sunscreen.

Strong sunshine and blue skies allowing temperatures to rise throughout this weekend, with #Heatwave conditions likely in some parts of the UK ☀️ ? ?️ Checkout these tips on keeping cool in hot weather https://t.co/7OE5AKThlS pic.twitter.com/zBfurZwhIk — Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2021

The RAC has also warned drivers to be careful as higher temperatures can cause accidents on roads, which are likely to be busier.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With summer weather arriving just as some schools are breaking up, this could turn out to be an extremely busy weekend on the roads – with routes leading to the coasts snarling up as millions get out to enjoy the sun.

“Setting out extremely early could be the only way of missing the inevitable jams, and it might make sense for drivers to make the most of the good weather from home instead.

“For those that do set out, checking their car is road-ready will be vital – or a breakdown in the sweltering heat might result. Tyres, oil and coolant levels should all be looked at before getting behind the wheel.”

PHE also issued a heat-health warning on Thursday for the weekend, urging people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.

A man jumps off an inflatable lilo off Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)