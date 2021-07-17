Long Covid sufferers to benefit from £19.6 million research investment

Long Covid sufferers are set to benefit from £19.6 million worth of new research programmes into the condition, the Government has announced.

The suite of 15 new research studies, backed by Government funding through the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), are aimed at helping to better understand the condition, improve diagnosis and find new treatments.

Research from the NIHR and UK Research and Innovation shows that up to one in three people diagnosed with Covid continue to experience chronic symptoms for months after their initial diagnosis.

Among the projects will be the largest long Covid trial to date, recruiting more than 4,500 people with the condition to test the effectiveness of existing drugs on treating the lasting symptoms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid called the research programmes “life changing” for long Covid sufferers.

Up to one in three people diagnosed with Covid are expected to suffer long-term persistent symptoms (Steve Parsons/PA)

“This new research is absolutely essential to improve diagnosis and treatments and will be life-changing for those who are battling long-term symptoms of the virus.