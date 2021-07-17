Javid confirms he has contracted Covid-19 as England prepares to unlock

UK News

The Health Secretary said a PCR test has confirmed the result of an earlier rapid lateral flow test that he was positive for the virus.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19 just over a day before lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.

Mr Javid said a full PCR test confirmed the result of an earlier lateral flow test that he was positive for the disease.

He said in a message posted on his Twitter feed: “My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home.”

The result is the signal for NHS Test and Trace to begin tracking down he his recent close contacts and instructing them to quarantine.

It could potentially mean a swathe of ministers and senior Whitehall officials will be confined to their homes when restrictions lift on so-called “freedom day”.

Downing Street would not comment on suggestions Boris Johnson could be among them after he was reported to have had a lengthy meeting with Mr Javid in No 10 on Friday.

