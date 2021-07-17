In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as parts of the UK expected to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C in England and possibly in parts of Northern Ireland, which would beat the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.

The sea breeze gave families a chance to cool down (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was perfect weather as Hammersmith Bridge in London reopened to pedestrians and cyclists for the first time after a long closure on safety grounds (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.

People begin queuing at an NHS pop-up vaccination centre at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.

Members of the public get their Covid-19 vaccination between holes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.