Hottest day of the year so far recorded in all four UK nations

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in all four UK nations and forecasters believe it could be even warmer on Sunday.

It was the hottest day on record in Northern Ireland with 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock, in County Down, at 3.40pm, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C, reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, surpassing the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

Today is provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland ? ? Ballywatticock in County Down reached 31.2 °C at 15.40 ?️ Previously, 30.8 °C was the highest #temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on 12th July 1983 and 30th June 1976 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/pFIDwHmCvG — Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2021

The year’s highest temperatures so far were also recorded in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, at 29.0C, and in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, at 28.2C.

But the Met Office said that temperatures could get even higher in England and south Wales on Sunday as the summer heatwave continues.

Sunbathers enjoy the weather in New Brighton, Wirral, on what could be the hottest day of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added an extended hot spell of weather is expected to last for much of the week ahead, adding: “It’s going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week.”

Thousands flock to Bournemouth beach, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Public Health England (PHE) and the Met Office have warned people to take care during the hot spell, advising people to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and not to leave children or pets in cars.

PHE urged people to look out for others who may struggle in the heat, such as older people and those who live alone.