Up to 50 motorists facing prosecution for filming fatal crash scene on phones

On the 8th July our @CheshireRCU for the North West Motorway Police Group were dealing with a Fatal Collision on the M6 Southbound.

To the 48 People seen/witnessed videoing the incident from their hand held mobile phones on the Northbound Carriageway whilst passing the incident pic.twitter.com/N42pL1zuTb

— North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) July 16, 2021