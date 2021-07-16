Two arrested on suspicion of helping ticketless fans storm Euros final

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items that helped hoards of ticketless fans storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The suspects, both aged 18, are suspected of taking the items and sharing them with others to allow them to get in to see England’s showdown with Italy.

Investigators have refused to comment on the nature of the objects that were allegedly stolen.

The pair, from Ilford and Newham, have now been released under police investigation for theft while inquiries continue.