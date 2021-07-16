Russian billionaire says £450 million fight with ex-wife has been settled

A Russian billionaire says he has settled a legal fight with his ex-wife after she was given a divorce payout of about £450 million by a London High Court judge.

Farkhad Akhmedov says Tatiana Akhmedova has “accepted a cash and art settlement” worth about £150 million after a five-year battle.

Ms Akhmedova, who is from Russia but lives in London, was awarded a 41.5% share of ex-husband Farkhad Akhmedov’s £1 billion-plus fortune by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave in late 2016.

Temur Akhmedov, the son of Tatiana Akhmedova (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Akhmedov did not pay and Ms Akhmedov took legal action in Britain and abroad in a bid to trace and seize assets, including a £350 million superyacht.

He said because he and his ex-wife were not British, and were not married in Britain, a British judge should not have made a decision about money.

A spokesman for Mr Akhmedov, who is in his mid-60s, said on Friday that a settlement had been reached.

The spokesman described Mr Justice Haddon-Cave’s award as “controversial”. Ms Akhmedov, who is in her late 40s, has not commented.

But Burford Capital, a company which has provided financial backing to Ms Akhmedova, said it had “now received its full cash entitlement” of about 103 million US dollars (about £70 million) in respect of the “Akhmedov matter”.

Earlier this year, another London High Court judge concluded that Ms Akhmedova had been a victim of a “series of schemes” designed to put “every penny” beyond her reach.

Mrs Justice Gwynneth Knowles, who has overseen recent litigation, concluded that her ex-husband and eldest son, Temur Akhmedov, had worked against her together.