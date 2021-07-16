Double-jabbed holidaymakers returning from France must still quarantine

UK NewsPublished:

The Government said fully vaccinated arrivals will still have to isolate at home for 10 days due to the spread of the Beta variant.

Holidaymakers returning to England from France will still have to self-isolate when they get back even if they are fully vaccinated, the Government has announced.

From Monday, UK residents arriving from countries on the Government’s amber list will no longer have to quarantine at home for 10 days if they have had both jabs.

However, ministers have now said this will not apply to France because of the “persistent presence” in the country of the Beta variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

This includes fully vaccinated individuals who transit through France from either a green or another amber country, although operators may make specific arrangements in line with public health regulations for transit without quarantine, such as those travelling by train from Belgium.

Existing amber list exemptions for key workers such as hauliers will remain in place.

Mont St Michel, on the north coast of France (Martin Keene/PA)
Heath Secretary Sajid Javid added: “We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme.”

