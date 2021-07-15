Oh poo – Charles puts his foot in it at Great Yorkshire Show

The Prince of Wales was told it was good luck after he trod in a cow pat at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Charles and Camilla spent hours touring major agricultural show at Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in sweltering conditions.

It was the largest public gathering – with some 20,000 visitors – the couple have walked among since the pandemic started.

The Prince of Wales greets an infant during his visit to Harrogate (Oli Scarff/PA)

And it was during a chat with South Devon cattle judge Anne Tully that he trod in a fresh cow pat.

Mrs Tully, from Brixham, Devon said afterwards: “I told him that was luck, that’s what we always say.”

The prince then came face to face with champion 1,550kg Hereford bull Moralee One Rebel Kicks, owned by Tom and Di Harrison from Stocksfield, Northumberland.

The Prince of Wales meets 1,550kg champion Hereford Bull Moralee One Rebel Kicks during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“He is very knowledgeable and I would have liked to have bought him a pint.”

Charles looked happy to stop and chat to visitors during his three-hour tour of the huge site.

He spoke to Hannah Richardson, from Ripon, who brought her eight-month-old baby Phoebe to the show.

Afterwards, Mrs Richardson said: “I can’t believe she has met the prince – this is the first big event she has been to because of lockdown.”

The Prince of Wales met staff, stewards and exhibitors as he toured the livestock areas (Danny Lawson/PA)

The gypsy from Dublin is currently staying in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and told Charles he was visiting the show with his family.

After asking: “Can I get a photo with Mr Charles?” Mr Smith told the prince: “You’re looking well.”

Charles replied: “Not too bad yourself.”

As they parted Mr Smith wished him “God bless”.

Afterwards, Mr Smith said: “He’s all right. I’ve met him before. I’ve met Harry a few times too.”

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Deb Howe, who has a chicken on her head (Chris Jackson/PA)

The event did not happen last year and Mr Fuller said: “It was great to see him, it’s great to be back.”

The prince talked to farmers throughout the visit and was pleased to launch a new guide to help them go green, which aims to demystify some of the jargon which surrounds environmental agriculture methods.

The guide, which was Charles’s idea, came from the Prince’s Countryside Fund, supported by McDonalds.

The Duchess of Cornwall holds a hedgehog (Chris Jackson/PA)

He added: “Once we all understood what we need to do, of course the next step is to go on and do it.”

He hoped the A-Zero guide would help farmers achieve that.