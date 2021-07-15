Boris Johnson offers ‘skeleton’ of levelling up plans with devolution idea

Boris Johnson has conceded he offered the “skeleton” of plans to level up the nation when he proposed greater regional devolution in a speech billed as a major bid to define his vision for the UK.

The Prime Minister suggested county leaders could possibly get fresh powers and reiterated plans for investment on infrastructure, education and regeneration, but offered few new details for his great ambition.

But he promised that boosting the North will not be to the detriment of the South, as he tries to keep traditional Tory voters onside while courting former Labour supporters in the North and Midlands.

One new proposal in the speech at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry on Thursday was to “rewrite the rule book” to take a “more flexible approach to devolution” in England.

“To do that we must take a more flexible approach to devolution in England,” Mr Johnson said.

“We need to rewrite the rulebook with new deals for the counties and there is no reason why our great counties cannot benefit from the same powers we’ve devolved to city leaders.”

But he cautioned “we must get the right local leadership” so there cannot be a “one size fits all template”, as he criticised the “looney left”.

“One possibility is a directly elected mayor for individual counties. And if you can think of a better title than mayor for somebody who represents a county then please send me an email,” he added.

In a press conference during which he was challenged on allegations that his past remarks have given a green light for online racism, he was asked where his clear strategy for levelling up is.

“I am respectfully going to urge you to just go back over some of what I said because I do think that in all fairness there was at least the skeleton of what to do,” Mr Johnson responded.

He did say a levelling up policy paper is expected to be published later in the year, where more detail should be fleshed out.

Mr Johnson described his levelling up vision as an attempt to fix the UK’s “unbalanced economy”, which he said means “for too many people geography turns out to be destiny”.

He reiterated commitments to rolling out gigabit broadband, investing in rail and roads, giving the guarantee of “great education” to all children, and boosting funding for science and technology and tackling crime.

Brexit received just one mention, with a pledge to create jobs by using new freedoms such as the ability to build freeports.

The Prime Minister sought to ease the jitters of some Conservative MPs by promising his agenda would not mean “levelling down” wealthier areas, in the wake of the loss of the former safe seat of Chesham and Amersham in last month’s by-election.

The Tories lost the previous safe seat of Chesham and Amersham to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election last month (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Levelling up is not a jam-spreading operation, it’s not robbing Peter to pay Paul, it’s not zero sum – it’s win win for the whole United Kingdom.

After some England players were subjected to racist abuse, the Prime Minister was forced to defend himself from criticism over his past remarks as well as his, and Home Secretary Priti Patel’s, responses to the team being booed for taking the knee.