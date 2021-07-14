What the papers say – July 14

Reaction to the racism directed at England footballers following their loss at Wembley, pandemic developments and parliamentary moves over Northern Ireland fill the front pages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded social media firms do more against racist trolls, according to Metro, while the i says Instagram has ruled it is OK to send monkey emojis to black players.

Wednesday's front page: Monkey emojis OK to send to black players, says Instagram#TomorrowsPapersToday ? Posts targeting England stars 'don't breach' guidelines @mollyblackall https://t.co/cMjlxNEjEo ? Social media giants are failing, writes @olyduff https://t.co/FsfhdDoV5r pic.twitter.com/JZaYuAD9zi — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 13, 2021

Senior Tory MPs have said their party needs to “challenge” its contentious attitude towards people taking the knee to protest racism, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Senior Tories warn party to change attitude on race #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nppUm21cky — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2021

“You inspire us” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which covers the community support of England international Marcus Rashford after his mural in Manchester was defaced.

Rashford’s Three Lions team-mate Harry Maguire tells The Sun his father was left with suspected broken ribs after being crushed when “ticketless yobs” stormed Wembley for Sunday’s final.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry Maguire EXCLUSIVE – 'Wembley stampede crushed my dad's ribs' https://t.co/Q4pNcAM5vJ pic.twitter.com/stUC0ww4xN — The Sun (@TheSun) July 13, 2021

The head of the Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick, wants to continue running the country’s largest police force despite the issues with crowd control at Wembley “and a string of other controversies”, reports The Times.

THE TIMES: Met chief in Wembley row seeks new term #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/W7ICSBuwCP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2021

In other news, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express cover the Government’s plan to introduce a statute of limitations to end all prosecutions related to the Troubles before 1998.

EXPRESS: Witch hunt of hounded veterans to end #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zBYyknQjgY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2021

The Guardian says politicians and charities are “outraged” after the Government passed its cuts to aid funding.

Guardian front page, 14 July 2021: Outrage as No 10 slashes foreign aid budget amid fears for world's poor pic.twitter.com/Kn4JvlNW8n — The Guardian (@guardian) July 13, 2021

British travellers who have received an Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are being barred from boarding flights to Europe, according to The Daily Telegraph.

TELEGRAPH: UK travellers with Indian AZ vaccine barred from holidays #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rHV10GvDhA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2021

The Financial Times reports soaring inflation in the US has challenged the Federal Reserve’s “view of temporary high prices”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 14 July https://t.co/hldOWlXUC6 pic.twitter.com/0nS48J2QnK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 13, 2021