Two-thirds of UK adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

Two-thirds of adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 35,155,767 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began in December last year.

This is the equivalent of 66.7% of all people aged 18 and over.

Of the four nations of the UK, Wales has the highest proportion of adults fully vaccinated, with 73.8% estimated to have received both jabs (1,861,700 second doses).

England is next on 66.5% (29,429,018 second doses), followed by Scotland on 65.7% (2,914,904 second doses) and Northern Ireland on 65.4% (950,145 second doses).

Wales again leads the other nations, with 90.3% of adults estimated to have had a first jab, ahead of Scotland (89.0%), England (87.3%) and Northern Ireland (81.7%).