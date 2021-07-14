Man admits killing two people by dangerous driving

A motorist is facing years in jail for killing two people in an eight-car pile-up.

Paul Ballard, 39, was accused of killing Eileen Haskell, 64, and Richard Trezise, 48, by his dangerous driving on February 20 last year.

The victims were pronounced dead following the collision involving defendant’s Volkswagen Golf in Squirrels Heath Road, Romford, Essex.

Police and emergency personnel in Squirrels Heath Road, in Romford, east London, in the aftermath of the crash (Yui Mok/PA)

The second victim was waiting at a bus stop when he was struck by a car, according to reports.

Emergency services had been called to the scene shortly after 1.15pm on February 20 last year.

London Fire Brigade had to cut a number of people free from their cars and six patients were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Ballard admitted causing the deaths of Ms Haskell and Mr Trezise by his dangerous driving.

He denied two further charges of causing death by driving while uninsured.

The scene of an eight-car crash in Squirrels Heath Road, in Romford (Yui Mok/PA)

Prosecutor Edward Franklin said the guilty pleas were acceptable to the Crown and asked for the outstanding charges to lie on court file.

Rhys Rosser, defending, asked for seven days to finalise a basis of plea.

Ballard spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before entering his pleas.

Judge Richard Marks QC adjourned sentencing until August 11.