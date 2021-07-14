Food and petrol price rises drive UK inflation higher in June

The UK’s rate of inflation soared higher in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 2.5% from a figure of 2.1% the previous month, moving further away from the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The official figure again overshot the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that it would rise to 2.2% for the month.

The Bank of England has set a 2% target rate of inflation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The rise was widespread – for example, coming from price increases for food and for second-hand cars where there are reports of increased demand.

“Some of the increase is from temporary effects – for example, rising fuel prices, which continue to increase inflation, but much of this is due to prices recovering from lows earlier in the pandemic.