Food and petrol price rises drive UK inflation higher in June

UK NewsPublished:

The Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Prices Index increased to 2.5% from a figure of 2.1% the previous month.

Food and petrol price rises drive UK inflation higher in June

The UK’s rate of inflation soared higher in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 2.5% from a figure of 2.1% the previous month, moving further away from the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The official figure again overshot the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that it would rise to 2.2% for the month.

Inflation
The Bank of England has set a 2% target rate of inflation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The rise was widespread – for example, coming from price increases for food and for second-hand cars where there are reports of increased demand.

“Some of the increase is from temporary effects – for example, rising fuel prices, which continue to increase inflation, but much of this is due to prices recovering from lows earlier in the pandemic.

“An increase in prices for clothing and footwear, compared with the normal seasonal pattern of summer sales, also added to the upward pressure this month.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News