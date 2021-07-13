Sailor dies aboard Royal Navy frigate

A sailor has died aboard a Royal Navy frigate travelling to the Far East as part of the carrier strike group.

The MoD has confirmed that an investigation is under way into the death of the crew member of Type 23 frigate HMS Kent and their next of kin had been informed.

RIP Shipmate, thoughts very much with the family and shipmates. — On This Day RN (@OnthisdayRN) July 13, 2021

A MoD spokeswoman said: “It is with deep sadness that the Ministry of Defence can confirm that a Royal Navy sailor from HMS Kent died on July 10 2021.

The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Kent, part of the Carrier Strike Group 21 mission, left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire on May 1 2021 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The ship’s company of HMS Kent are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

“The individual’s next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“An investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment any further while that is ongoing.”

It is understood the death will not affect the deployment of the carrier strike group.

Portsmouth-based HMS Kent is currently deployed along with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of the carrier strike group which has been travelling through the Mediterranean before heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

HMS Kent was privileged to join @NavyGR fast attack missile craft HS Daniolos for an exercise in ?? waters conducting flag hoist training and ship manoeuvring in what was a busy day furthering integration with our ?? allies #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether #CSG21 @ukingreece pic.twitter.com/JVfI9oDQmQ — HMS Kent (@hms_kent) June 30, 2021