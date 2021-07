Rural community stunned after holidaymaker stabbed to death

A rural community in Northern Ireland has been left stunned after a woman holidaymaker was stabbed to death in a popular tourist area.

A man, who is also a holidaymaker, has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident at a glamping site near Limavady in Co Londonderry.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm (on Monday), that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

A sign for the Swanns Bridge Glamping site near Limavady in Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

“A man, aged 53, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“While our inquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death.”

Police had earlier said that a man in his 50s was injured in the incident.

Forensic officers at the Swanns Bridge Glamping site after a woman was stabbed to death (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I have spoken with local residents who have voiced their sympathies with the family, and it is really devastating because this is such a beautiful, welcoming area.

“We welcome thousands of visitors every year, and something like this happening is unheard of. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends today.

“This is a close-knit community, a farming community, and a lot of visitors come here. This is unheard of and shocking.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the spot where the murder occurred is popular with tourists (Niall Carson/PA)

“It appears that there has been a tragedy where one person has lost their life. Our thoughts would be with the family.