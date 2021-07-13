PM to urge social media firms to take tougher action over online racism

Boris Johnson will urge social media firms to take tougher action over racism after the abuse of England football players, which he described as being “from the dark spaces of the internet”.

The Prime Minister was preparing to hold talks about online abuse with the companies in No 10 on Tuesday in the wake of the attacks after the team’s loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Downing Street said he will “reiterate the urgent need for action” in the meeting but also had to issue a defence of Mr Johnson and Priti Patel over their earlier responses.

England footballer Tyrone Mings accused the Home Secretary of having managed to “stoke the fire” in the tournament by criticising the team for taking the knee against racism as “gesture politics”.

“He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“He said he would use today’s meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the Online Harms Bill.”

The spokesman added that social media companies should “do everything they can to identify these people”, including handing over details of those who posted racist content.

People put up flags and messages on the mural of Manchester United and England player Marcus Rashford in Withington after it had been defaced (Danny Lawson/PA)

But Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to attacks on social media after they were unable to score in the penalty shootout at Wembley.

The comments of Government figures have also been called into question, with Mings criticising the Home Secretary after she described racist abuse as “vile” on Twitter.

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021

“You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens,” the defender responded.

Last month, Ms Patel declined to condemn fans who booed players as they took the knee in protest against racial injustice at the beginning of matches.

“I just don’t support people participating in that type of gesture, gesture politics, to a certain extent, as well,” she told GB News.

And on whether England fans were right to boo the national team, she said: “That’s a choice for them, quite frankly.”

Ms Patel declined to comment on Mings’ tweet but Conservative former defence minister Johnny Mercer said the footballer was “completely right”.

Labour also accused the Prime Minister of a failure of leadership over a delay in criticising the booing last month, with leader Sir Keir Starmer saying his “words today ring hollow”.

No 10 issued a defence of Mr Johnson and Ms Patel, saying the Prime Minister had urged the nation to support the team and not boo before England’s first game.