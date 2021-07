No train operators or major bus and coach firms will require masks in England

No domestic train operators or major bus and coach firms will require passengers to wear face coverings on services in England from Monday, according to industry bodies.

Transport companies have the power to turn away customers who refuse to cover their noses and mouths even when the legal requirement is lifted on July 19.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we expect and recommend” that people continue to wear face coverings in “crowded and enclosed spaces … such as on public transport”.

But train industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) announced that all domestic train operators, such as Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and Southeastern, will not go that far.

An RDG spokesman said: “Rail companies will ask people to follow the Government guidance and, out of respect for others, wear face coverings if an indoor setting is busy.

? Trains on the network are well ventilated, even if they don’t have windows that open. Most trains have ventilation units that circulate fresh air in and out of the carriages every 6-9 minutes, whilst metro trains benefit from the doors opening frequently. #TravelWithConfidence pic.twitter.com/JXhChK1Ppz — Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) July 12, 2021

“Train travel is low-risk, with the majority of carriages well ventilated by air conditioning systems or by doors and windows.”

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which represents major bus and coach operators such as National Express and Megabus, announced that its members will not mandate the wearing of face coverings from Monday.

The industry is doing everything it can to ensure people can travel with confidence. Read our full statement on the removal of the requirement for face coverings from 19 July in England? https://t.co/DpuIasgVs6 pic.twitter.com/fEEBIhNDw3 — Confederation of Passenger Transport (@CPT_UK) July 12, 2021

A CPT spokesman said: “We expect that many people, especially in busy places, will follow the Prime Minister’s call to continue to wear a face covering as a courtesy to others.

“Passengers, though, will find it difficult to understand why the Prime Minister has singled out public transport as somewhere to wear a face covering when a range of other activities share its characteristics.