Facebook ads for fashion brand banned for use of ‘unhealthily thin’ models

Two Facebook posts by the clothing retailer Motel Rocks have been banned for featuring models who appeared to be unhealthily thin.

The posts, seen on 9 April and in May, drew five complaints that they were irresponsible because of the models’ apparent size.

Rustin and Mallory Wholesale, trading as Motel Rocks, told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that they had removed the images.

The first Motel Rocks post banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)

The picture was exaggerated by the ad’s lighting, the angle of the image and the position of the model getting out of the car.

The second Motel Rocks post (ASA/PA)

Both ads breached rules on responsible advertising.