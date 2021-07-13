Camera trap images reveal rare gorillas and primates in Nigeria wildlife reserve

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Chimpanzees and Red River hogs are among the wildlife caught on camera in the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary.

Camera trap images reveal rare gorillas and primates in Nigeria wildlife reserve

Camera trap images have revealed an array of primates including rare gorillas in a tiny nature reserve in Nigeria, conservationists said.

Pictures released by the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Nigeria programme also show other wildlife such as Red River hogs in the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, which at 38.6 square miles is smaller than the city of Paris.

Cross River gorillas
Cross River gorillas are the rarest subspecies of gorilla (WCS Nigeria/PA)

There are also shots of other primates such as Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees and drills.

The sanctuary was established by Cross River state government in 2000 to protect Cross River gorillas and other endangered wildlife.

Chimpanzees caught on camera
Chimpanzees were also caught on camera at the reserve (WCS Nigeria/PA)

The rangers patrol the sanctuary to discourage hunting and last year removed 2,405 wire snares, which are set for animals such as porcupines, hyrax and cane-rats, but can trap infant gorillas and pose a threat to the species’ recovery, the conservation group said.

Drills, a type of primate, photographed by the camera trap
Drills were caught on camera at the sanctuary (WCS Nigeria/PA)

It has a conservation education programme which aims to gradually change behaviour and attitude towards wildlife, based around support for school conservation clubs and a weekly radio drama.

Red River hogs were among the array of wildlife seen in the images (WCS Nigeria/PA)
Red River hogs were among the array of wildlife seen in the images (WCS Nigeria/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News