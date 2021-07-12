What the papers say – July 12

The papers all splash on the result of the final of Euro 2020.

Metro says “Lions did us proud” over a full-page photograph of England manager Gareth Southgate embracing Bukayo Saka after the player’s missed penalty.

The same image is splashed across the front of The Daily Telegraph, which describes the result as the “ultimate agony” while the Daily Mail has the headline “It all ends in tears”.

The i keeps it simple by laying a single word over the the photo of the embrace – “Heartbreak” – with the Daily Mirror using the same word for its headline as The Independent reports on “Tears for heroes”.

The Times says “Penalty curse denies England their dream” and The Guardian rues the result being “so close”.

“It hurts… but we’re so proud of you”, the Daily Express says of the Three Lions.

The Sun takes a positive tone to the result as it says “never mind lads, World Cup is only NEXT YEAR”.

