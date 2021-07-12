Seven-year-old girl sexually assaulted near playpark

A seven-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted near a playpark in Tayside.

The incident occurred on Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm near to the Castle Green Playpark in Broughty Ferry.

Police in Tayside believe it is an isolated incident and are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Officers are also looking to trace a boy aged between 10 and 13 who they believe can help with the investigation.

He is described as having short fair hair and was wearing dark-coloured shorts and a white T-shirt with red and black stripes or blocks.

“We are thoroughly investigating to establish the full circumstances and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“If you were at or near the playpark on Saturday afternoon and took any family photos or videos, these could prove a great help to our inquiries.

“Otherwise, if you believe you have any information, please come forward.