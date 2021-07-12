Racist abuse widely condemned as England Euros inquest continues

The fallout from England’s crushing Euro 2020 final defeat continues, with investigations into racist abuse and a security breach at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who all missed penalties during England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy – were all targeted by online trolls, while several fans without tickets stormed an entry gate at Wembley to watch the match.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association and watched the final at Wembley, was among those to condemn the abuse.

William wrote on Twitter: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at the players as “unforgivable”.

We've issued a statement after a number of @England players were subjected to racist abuse online following the #EURO2020 final: https://t.co/B7gB180OQa — The FA (@FA) July 12, 2021

“It’s just not what we stand for,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

“We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.”

He said it was his decision – not the players’ – regarding who would take a penalty during the shoot-out.

Litter and broken glass strewn on the ground in front of St Martin-In-The-Fields church, in Trafalgar Square, London, on Sunday night (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: “The horrific racist abuse of the England penalty-takers had a disappointing inevitability to it.

“Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have the means to stop this hatred on their platforms and yet they decide to do nothing.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: “I share the anger at appalling racist abuse of our heroic players.

“Social media companies need to up their game in addressing it and, if they fail to, our new Online Safety Bill will hold them to account with fines of up to 10 per cent of global revenue.”

Workers continue to clean Leicester Square in central London on Monday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Football Association also denounced those who forced their way in as “an embarrassment” and vowed to work with authorities to “take action” against them.

Central London was relatively quiet on Monday morning, after Trafalgar Square became a magnet for fans during the Three Lions’ run to the final.

Ana Ortin-Guillen, 19, a waitress at Ristorante Roma on the corner of Leicester Square, said the atmosphere on Sunday had been “crazy” but that she was surprised at the behaviour of England football fans.

She told the PA news agency: “(Fans) started drinking around nine, it was so crazy, I swear to God. They were asking for beer… Leicester Square was full.

The scene in Leeds city centre the morning after England were beaten in the Euro 2020 final (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I was surprised because I thought they were going to be really, really mad, but no.

“They were still drinking, still crazy.

“(Today) the street is completely empty. Yesterday night everything was full of water, with glass everywhere, but today it’s really clean so I’m really happy with that.”

Some restaurants in central London sustained slight damage including smashed windows.

England fan Reece Mosley, 19, a bricklayer from Chesterfield, was among those still in the capital dressed in his football shirt on Monday.

He said: “I’m sad, I’m disappointed but that’s England for you, isn’t it?