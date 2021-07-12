MP sorry for saying Rashford should have spent less time ‘playing politics’

Pick a side:

Marcus Rashford – Pride of Manchester, donates his wealth to charity, uses his platform to campaign against child hunger, helps at foodbanks with his Mum

Tory Ministers & MPs – Give racists a license to boo black England players, vote to leave hungry kids to starve pic.twitter.com/vl5TrJjMW4

— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 12, 2021